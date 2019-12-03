Missing schoolboy traced safe and well

Police say a teenage boy missing for two days in Fife has been found.
Denyn Gourley had last been seen at 1pm on Sunday, December 1 in the Kirkcaldy area.
However, police now say the he 14-year old has been traced.
Officers say they would like to thank everyone who assisted with the appeal.
