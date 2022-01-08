Missing teen: Police confirm 15-year old Fife boy traced safe and well
Police have traced a teenage boy reported missing from his home town in Fife.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 6:54 pm
Daniel Bilson, 15, from Cupar, had not been seen since around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 4.
Police issued an appeal for help to trace him on Friday, saying they were concerned for his well being.
The Fife force confirmed Daniel has been traced safe and well.
Officers thanked the social media community for sharing the appeal.