Missing teen: Police confirm 15-year old Fife boy traced safe and well

Police have traced a teenage boy reported missing from his home town in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 6:54 pm

Daniel Bilson, 15, from Cupar, had not been seen since around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 4.

Police issued an appeal for help to trace him on Friday, saying they were concerned for his well being.

Read More

Read More
New owners take over long-established Kirkcaldy firm with £3.5m annual turnover

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Daniel Bilson has been reported missing

The Fife force confirmed Daniel has been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the social media community for sharing the appeal.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

PoliceFifeCoronavirus