Georgi McGlashan (13) and Kenny Lonie (14)

Georgi McGlashan (13) was last seen in the Gallatown area of the town at around 9:00pm on Friday along with Kenny Lonie (14).

After Kenny was traced, they renewed a social media appeal to find Georgi and said they were “becoming increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

In an update late this morning, Police Scotland said the youngster had been traced.