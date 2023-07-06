News you can trust since 1871
Mixed arable and equestrian farm in Fife for sale for £1.3m

A mixed arable and equestrian farm in Fife including a farmhouse, stables, riding arena and productive land of around 114 acres is up for sale.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Goatmilk Farm, near Glenrothes, is on the market with property agents Galbraith. The farm benefits from fine open views over the surrounding countryside and towards the Firth of Forth.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This property includes a versatile block of productive arable and pasture land, a lovely farmhouse, excellent equestrian facilities and the farm is located with a very an accessible, scenic rural location close to Glenrothes.

"The equestrian facilities would be well suited to be run either livery business, or for personal use and the buildings if desired do present other development potential which could be converted for a number of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. In all this is an exceptionally adaptable and attractive property which will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

Goatmilk Farm, near Glenrothes, is up for sale with Galbraith as a whole for £1.38m or in two lots. (Pic: Galbraith)Goatmilk Farm, near Glenrothes, is up for sale with Galbraith as a whole for £1.38m or in two lots. (Pic: Galbraith)
The farmhouse is situated just to the east of the holding and benefits from a south facing outlook, with its own enclosed garden and various stores to the rear. It provides spacious family accommodation including two public rooms and five bedrooms.

The farm buildings are located adjacent to the farmhouse and take the form of the original traditional steading range, part of which has been incorporated into a number of more modern buildings. There is also a large yard area which is used for machinery and fodder storage, and a floodlit riding arena with a silica sand and carpet cuttings surface.

The farmland is predominantly down to arable and well suited to growing a range of cereal crops as part of a regular grassland rotation, with the addition of potatoes. The fields adjacent to the steading are down to pasture and used in conjunction with the equestrian enterprise.

Goatmilk Farm is available to buy through Galbraith either as a whole for offers over £1,380,000 or in two lots. The lots are as follows: Lot 1 (14.16 acres) – the farmhouse, stabling for up to nine horses and outdoor riding arena; buildings with development potential (subject to necessary consents) for offers over £595,000; Lot 2 (99.88 acres) – Grade 3.2 arable and ploughable pasture ground; area of amenity woodland and grazing land for offers over £785,000.

The farm features a farmhouse, steading buildings, a riding arena and acres of arable land. (Pic: Galbraith)The farm features a farmhouse, steading buildings, a riding arena and acres of arable land. (Pic: Galbraith)
For more information visit Galbraith’s website here

The farm is just a mile from Glenrothes. (pic: Galbraith)The farm is just a mile from Glenrothes. (pic: Galbraith)
The sale includes a large area of arable farm land. (Pic: Galbraith)The sale includes a large area of arable farm land. (Pic: Galbraith)
