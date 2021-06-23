Over the next four weeks, it will be at Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

The unit will provide free tests for members of the public on a drop-in basis.

NHS Fife said not everyone with COVID has symptoms, but they could still be infectious and be spreading the virus to others unknowingly.

Duncan Fortescue-Webb, consultant in public health and testing lead, said: “We encourage everyone to take up regular community testing.

“The mobile testing unit will move between Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing over the next month, and is open to everyone living, working, or visiting in these areas.

“By getting tested regularly, you’ll be able to find out if you have the virus even if you feel fine. If you are positive you can then take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus to others by self-isolating.”

Confidential support will also be available at the sites, assisting anyone who may need to self-isolate.

The mobile unit will be at Kinghorn Community Centre on Mondays June 28, July 5 and 12; Links Car Park, Burntisland, Tuesdays: June, 29, July 6 and 13; Aberdour Community Centre on Wednesdays: June 23, 30, July 7 and 14; Dalgety Bay Leisure Centre on Thursdays: June 24, July 1, 8 and 15; and Civic Centre, Inverkeithing, Fridays July 2, 9 and 16.

The sites will open from 9am to 3.30pm.

Further information and updates are available at www.nhsfife.org/communitytesting

