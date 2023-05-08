The Rev Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland will lead a service at St Fillan’s, Aberdour on Sunday (May 14) - followed by a talk from acclaimed author, James Robertson

Rev Greenshields was at Westminster Abbey at the weekend to take part in the coronation of King Charles III. He will now lead the service at St Fillans - described as a ‘mini cathedral’ on Sunday at 10:30 am.

On Friday, May 19 at 7:30pm, Scottish writer James Robertson will give a talk entitled ‘Hermits and Heretics.’

Moderator Rt Rev Iain Greenshields

James is the author of seven novels including ‘The Testament of Gideon Mack’ and ‘News of the Dead’, as well as four collections of short stories and five of poetry. His books will be available to purchase. The event is free, donations are welcome.