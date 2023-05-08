Moderator at Aberdour church after attending coronation of King Charles III
A Fife church’s 900th anniversary celebrations continue with two more events just announced for this month.
The Rev Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the Church of Scotland will lead a service at St Fillan’s, Aberdour on Sunday (May 14) - followed by a talk from acclaimed author, James Robertson
Rev Greenshields was at Westminster Abbey at the weekend to take part in the coronation of King Charles III. He will now lead the service at St Fillans - described as a ‘mini cathedral’ on Sunday at 10:30 am.
On Friday, May 19 at 7:30pm, Scottish writer James Robertson will give a talk entitled ‘Hermits and Heretics.’
James is the author of seven novels including ‘The Testament of Gideon Mack’ and ‘News of the Dead’, as well as four collections of short stories and five of poetry. His books will be available to purchase. The event is free, donations are welcome.
Mr Robertson said: “I’ve only once been in St Fillan’s church, for a funeral, and was astonished by its beauty and antiquity as well as by its sense of sanctity. It will be a great honour to be part of the 900th anniversary, especially as I believe there is now a threat hanging over the church’s future as the Kirk seeks to divest itself of many of its buildings. Whether or not we as individuals have a religious faith, a society that loses touch with the past, as represented by such a rare and ancient building as St Fillan's, is in danger of losing touch with itself.'