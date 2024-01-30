Moderator visits Kirkcaldy church to help congregation mark bicentenary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The congregation were joined by the Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Sally Foster-Fulton and her husband Rev. Stuart Fulton, for the occasion.

Mrs Foster-Fulton preached to the congregation and later enjoyed refreshments and fellowship in the church hall.

The Moderator said: “We found a warm and wide-open welcome at Pathhead Parish Church.

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton with Pathhead Parish Church minister Andrew Donald as the church celebrates its 200th anniversary. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"It was lovely to share in their bicentennial celebrations and to hear about the year-long events marking this milestone. There was such a family feel in the Pathhead community."

Pathhead Parish Church was built in 1823, initially as a chapel of ease – a building built within the bounds of a parish for the attendance of those who cannot reach the parish church conveniently – from Dysart Parish Church.

Following the so-called Disruption of 1843, part of the congregation separated to form Pathhead East Free Church.

However, in 1958 the two congregations united and made their home in the present building on Harriet Street, which had been rebuilt following a fire in 1953.

Rt. Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly, preaches at a special service to mark the bicentenary of Pathhead Church in Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rev Andrew Donald, minister of Pathhead, said: “The service was incredibly special because it included a recital by Linda Hugh of the Pathhead hymn, The Light of Christ, especially composed by organist Alan Urquhart, who is also known for his involvement as musical director of the Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre production of Sister Act, which comes to the Adam Smith Theatre later in February.

"This hymn celebrates the spirit of our church's life in its first line: 'We thank you Lord, for giving us this day. Two hundred years in faith along life's way. To build a Church so strong, and a place we all belong, for it's Yours, and it's ours, so it's mine.'

"That sense of belonging was shared by the Moderator, who spoke of its relevance in the life of the church today."

Rev. Donald believes the church has an important role in the community – and not just on a Sunday.

He continued: "At this end of Kirkcaldy, there has been many new houses built and we have experienced several new faces joining us in our Sunday services.

"We want to make them all feel welcome, not just on a Sunday but also throughout the week.

"That's why our church has participated in the Warm Spaces initiative, when people can come along to our church cafe on Monday's and enjoy a plate of soup and a roll, or just sit and read a newspaper.

"It's also the reason for having our cafe, open to the public from Tuesday to Friday, so that people realise that the Kirk is there for everyone whether they are church-goers or not, whether they have faith and whatever their own belief systems.

"In the midst of our celebratory year, we have had a small team planning how we can welcome everyone from the community.

"Our next celebration is a Scottish Night this Friday, when Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band will be playing as well as Scottish Country Dancers from p5 and p6 at Sinclairtown Primary School, not to mention the ever-popular jazz musician Richard Michael, who will be playing a medley of Scottish Songs.”

Other events planned for the coming months include a concert by folk singer Alistair McDonald in March, and a quiz night and a family event along the Fife Pilgrim Way to Markinch Parish Church.

When he was inducted at Pathhead more than 18 years ago, Rev. Donald was presented with a booklet titled ‘Centenary Souvenir, 1823-1923’ which gave an insight into the church’s interesting past.

Now, as the church celebrates its 200th year, he said the booklet suggested that nothing has changed in the church over the passage of time though “everything has changed”.

He added: "What makes the Church is not its bricks and mortar but its people.

"We especially learned that lesson through the Covid years of restriction and shutdown.

"The Church is the body of Christ and each person a member of that body.

"We toil and labour with all our flaws, frailties and quirks of character to build the Kingdom which is founded on our saviour Jesus Christ.