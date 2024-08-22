Carer Support Payment, the replacement for Carer's Allowance, which is being rolled out across Scotland, is now available in Fife.

New rules mean the benefit, paid by Social Security Scotland, is available to more student carers.

Since its introduction, the benefit has been available to carers aged 16-19 in full-time “advanced” education and carers over 20 in full-time education at any level, as well as carers in part-time education.

Now some 16-19-year-old carers in full-time “non-advanced” education, such as school, are also eligible for Carer Support Payment.

In addition, some carers – mostly full-time students - can now have their benefit payments backdated to when Carer Support Payment was first introduced.

Commenting, David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “I’m delighted that more carers in Fife can now get Carer Support Payment and I urge everyone who is eligible for the benefit to apply as soon as possible.

“Despite continued Westminster austerity under the new Labour UK government, the SNP Scottish Government has chosen to prioritise helping out those who need it most including unpaid carers.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to check if they can apply. This includes students studying full-time who are not eligible for Carer's Allowance.

“The work unpaid carers do is invaluable and I want every carer to get all the money they are entitled to.”

Carers can use the postcode checker to see if Carer Support Payment is available in their area. Carers can also find out more, and apply at www.mygov.scot/carer-support-payment.