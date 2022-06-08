More details revealed for Fife’s Platinum Jubilee spectacular hosted by TV star Stephen Mulhern

The event takes place at St Ninians, near Kelty, over the weekend of June 18-19.

It will feature live music from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers plus a hoist of attractions in a fully seated, newly constructed arena on the site of the former opencast mine.

The group from London features 11 young adults, aged 16-20, and five youth workers are from the Spotlight Youth Centre - a creative arts youth service based in London’s Tower Hamlets.

Stephen Mulhern will host the Fife event

It is part of the centre’s inspirational programme, focusing on youth leadership and volunteering. While in Scotland the group will participate in outdoor activities at Willowgate Activity Centre in Perthshire, take part in a mini-Highland Games and visit some Edinburgh attractions.

The youngsters join a line-up will includes The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, massed military bands and Highland dancing displays.

The event is being sponsored by National Pride, the Community Interest Company, which jointly owns the site and is planning its future development.

The youngsters from Tower Hamlets will join the parade

Irene Bisset, Chair of National Pride UK, said: “We’re delighted that this group of fantastic young adults from Spotlight are attending and participating in our event.