As the cold months are approaching, charities said the aid promised by the Government is inadequate and called for "further targeted energy bill support to protect households this winter".

The Winter Fuel Payments scheme is a tax-free annual benefit paid to people over pension credit age to help them with their bills as temperatures drop.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 73,320 pensioners in Fife received help in 2022-23 – up from 72,192 the year before. Most people who secured payments across Great Britain last year were aged over 80. However, in Fife those aged 70 to 74 received the most payments – 20,282.

Pic: John Devlin

Peter Smith, director of policy at National Energy Action, said the increase does not come as a surprise, since there was a significant decline in the number of recipients in the years during and after the pandemic.

"More people are becoming eligible for first time and fewer are passing into the higher payment rate category. For these reasons, more people are eligible but not receiving the higher payment," he said.