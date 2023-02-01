More funds to make sport and leisure access affordable for young Fifers

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is working with Fife Council to announce more programmes through its Winter Concessionary Funding initiative. The programmes will target support to ensure that more young people get active.

Lee Cunningham, activities manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our team has worked hard to identify ways in which we can support more young people to get active – particularly in light of the cost of living crisis and the pressures of families already struggling.

“We know that children and young people who are exposed to physical activity at a young age go on to have a much better chance of regularly getting active as part of a lifelong lifestyle.”

More affordable programmes are set to be introduced at leisure centre's across the Kingdom, including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The trust has planned a number of initiatives, including the Learn to Swim programme.

Children who meet the criteria will be given fully-funded lessons for 12 months. It is expected that up to 100 places will be supported by the scheme. The programme will be available at all nine of the trust’s pools and will focus on providing opportunities for children who would otherwise not access swimming lessons.

The trust will also launch a brand-new Active Teens programme.

It is This programme is aimed at encouraging teens to get active in a warm, safe, non-competitive environment with a focus on fun. The 60-minute sessions will take place at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre , Carnegie Leisure Centre, Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre, Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, and Levenmouth Swimming Pool.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “We know that more and more people are finding things difficult financially. This is a very welcome move.