More grieving Fife families are taking beloved pet dogs to funeral services

The rise has been noted by Nicola Reynolds who joined Co-op Funeralcare as a funeral director in her hometown of Denbeath five years ago.

She conducted a ceremony recently where the family brought along their pet, Fraggle.

When Nicola arrived at the bereaved family’s house, she noticed the pet seemed distressed and his owner commented that he had not been himself since the loss of his ‘dad’ - her husband.

She suggested that the faithful canine walk alongside her as part of the funeral cortege.

Shortly after, Nicola took Fraggle by the lead and led him to look at the flowers in the hearse. Almost immediately Fraggle’s tail started wagging and the closer and closer they got, the happier Fraggle seemed.

The dog then took his seat alongside his mum in the limo and when he arrived at the crematorium, he stood proudly in front of the hearse to say his final goodbye.

Before the pandemic, Nicola used to take her dogs to the local care homes to visit residents, many of whom live with dementia or Alzheimers - and she witnessed the huge difference it made to them.She said: “I can distinctly recall one resident who could no longer speak very well – they were trying to communicate with me, trying to let me know they used to have a Cocker Spaniel in the past.

“The staff picked up on this and brought a photo of the dog from her room, prompting her to smile and point towards the photo, trying to signal how proud she was of her beautiful dog.

“I’ll never forget how her eyes lit up; it was so emotional. I made a promise to myself that day that I would visit the care home residents with my dogs as often as I can.”

Nicola added: Pets are family and they can bring such comfort during times of bereavement.

We’re really encouraging families to think about ways in which they can be a part of a final farewell and we’ve seen first-hand just how special it can be when they get to pay their own respects.”

