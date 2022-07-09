More police for Fife as new recruits pass out at Tulliallan

They were among 300 new recruits who passed out at Police Scotland Headquarters in Tulliallan on Friday.

Hundreds of loved ones were able to watch the parade today in-person for the first time since before the pandemic.

It was also streamed online.

Families were able to attend the passing out parade in person fore the first time since before the pandemic

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “I’m grateful to our probationary constables for stepping-forward to serve their fellow citizens.

“Policing is a demanding but hugely rewarding vocation.

“These constables have joined our shared purpose to improve the lives of Scotland’s people and communities.”She added: “It is hugely positive to welcome many families and friends to our headquarters on this significant day for their loved ones. Their support will be important throughout the careers of our officers.”

The newly qualified cohort is comprised of 161 male officers (53%) and 131 female (45%).