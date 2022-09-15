More than 1000 people bid to get places on Forth Road Bridge tours

Tours offered as part of Doors Open Day have completely sold out.

BEAR Scotland, which is organising them, said the response from the public was overwhelming.

It received over 1000 applications within a few hours of its free guided tours being announced on the Forth Bridges Facebook page.

Pic: Michael Gillen

With only a few hundred spaces available, places were allocated on a first come first served basis, and all the lucky applicants have now been contacted.

The one-hour minibus tours will stop at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge, where the main cables are anchored into the rock.

Commentary will be provided by experienced members of staff from BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company for the Forth Road Bridge.

Everyone who attends on September 24 will also have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of the Bridge’s main towers.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s Operating company representative for South East Scotland, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our plans to offer guided tours of the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day.