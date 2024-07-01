Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons will celebrate 125 years of operation with the launch of its Community Spaces Fund - with Kirkcaldy able to benefit.

The fund will see 125 charities receive a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8000 to enhance community spaces and local facilities. Charities must be recommended by a store’s community champion in order to be considered for the grant.

Stacey Bambrick, community champion at Kirkcaldy said: “The fund is a great opportunity for local charities to bid for funding that could improve our community. There are lots of community spaces and facilities that would benefit from this funding boost. It will be a difficult choice to make, but I’m excited about the positive impact this fund will make.”

