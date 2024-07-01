Morrisons looks to celebrate 125 anniversary with £1m in charity funding
The fund will see 125 charities receive a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8000 to enhance community spaces and local facilities. Charities must be recommended by a store’s community champion in order to be considered for the grant.
Stacey Bambrick, community champion at Kirkcaldy said: “The fund is a great opportunity for local charities to bid for funding that could improve our community. There are lots of community spaces and facilities that would benefit from this funding boost. It will be a difficult choice to make, but I’m excited about the positive impact this fund will make.”
Recommended charities will be invited by their local Morrisons community champion to submit an application by July 14, with the £1m given away to the final 125 successful applicants being held at the end of August.
