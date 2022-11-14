Members of Unite based at ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant in Mossmorran are taking part in an industrial action ballot which could threaten production.

It centres on a dispute over the level of bonus payments under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry agreement which covers the workers.

Around union members are employed on construction engineering maintenance contracts. The workforce are split between companies, Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer.

Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran

The ballot opened today (November 14) and closes on the 28th

The contractors are seeking to secure the maximum bonus of £2.37 an hour under the terms of the NAECI agreement to offset rampant inflation rate which now stands at 12.6 per cent (RPI). Unite said the employers have to date refused to pay the bonus.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretar, said: “Energy companies like ExxonMobil are making record profits of hundreds of billions, yet there is apparently no money available for hard pressed workers, who are essential to the Mossmorran plant operations.”

“Unite’s members are determined to fight for what they deserve especially when and they we see major corporations fanning the flames of rampant profiteering. Our workers will be receiving our unflinching support.”

The union said any industrial action would cause disruption at the plant.

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, added: “Our members working for Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer at the Mossmorran plant are angry at being denied what they are owed and deserve under the terms of the NAECI agreement.

“Any strike action will be entirely of the employers’ own making due to their penny-pinching. They have had every chance to resolve this dispute through negotiation but have chosen not to do so.”