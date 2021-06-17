Mossmorran: Petro-chemical plant set to re-start after £140m refurbishment

ExxonMobil, operators of Fife Ethylene Plant, will bring key machinery back online starting next week - and that could mean some flaring.

The petro-chemical giant said it had taken steps to minimise its use, and the majority would use its ground flare.

In an update to neighbouring communities, Martin Burrell, plant manager, said: “We are pleased to advise that we are close to completing our £140m plant upgrade and are making preparations to safely re-start production.

We currently estimate that this will take place through next week, although this may be subject to change for operational reasons.

“We will need to undertake limited elevated flaring during the last stage of the process, but there may be some intermittent use.

“We anticipate the flare will be small - we have taken action to minimise any required flaring, and the majority is planned to be contained within the capacity of the ground flares. “

Each stage of the re-start will see equipment and system.

Annabelle Ewing MSP for the Cowdenbeath, spoke with representatives of SEPA to discuss the re-start.Commenting on the update, she said: “The work underway at Mossmorran has been long awaited and I welcome the fact that it is now nearing completion.

“If all goes to plan, there it is anticipated that there will be some elevated flaring on one day only during the restart so that should help limit the impact on the local community.”

