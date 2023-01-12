David Torrance described some of them as uninhabitable, and urged Fife Council to take immediate action.

The Lang Toun’s SNP MSP said he been “swamped” with pleas for help by tenants living with problems including dampness, mould and holes in the floor.

Mr Torrance raised the issue of black mould last year after the shocking death of Awaab Ishak who died in Rochdale in 2020 from a respiratory condition that was caused by exposure to mould in his home. His family had repeatedly raised the issue with their housing association.;

David Torrance with the families who have raised the issue of mould in their homes

Fife Council has pledged to look at all outstanding complaints where black mould is present, but he wants them to act quicker.

He said: “I am shocked and disgusted by the level of disrepair in many of my constituents’ council properties. The amount of black mould and damp among other issues I have seen in is totally unacceptable and, in my opinion, leaves these homes uninhabitable.

“As well as the issue with mould and dampness, many of these houses are falling apart with roofs coming away from walls and holes in upstairs flat floors leaving neighbours able to look down into the flat below.

“Fife Council has set the wheels in motion to address the mould issue, but these plans will not be put in place until April at the earliest which might be too late for many vulnerable people – the lack of action from the local authority is quite worrying.”

Hole in the bathroom floor - one of the issues raised

He highlighted the case of one family of six living in a two bedroom, four in a block flat in Kirkcaldy.

Victoria Pirie, who lives with her fiancé Dylan Mcilwee and their two-year-old daughter Alaia, said their home wasn’t fit to live in.

She said: “The mould is now unbearable and there is also a hole in the bathroom floor that has been there for over eight years! We have texted, emailed, sent pictures, and called the officer repeatedly to the point that it feels like we are hounding them. “

Katy Buchanan who lives in Kirkcaldy with her two young children, also contacted the MSP about her living conditions.

She said: “There has been mould in our house since we moved in - I have been trying to keep on top of it with spray but I’m fighting a losing battle.

“The whole situation is not only making myself unwell with all of the stress but my kids are also suffering due to the constant dampness and mould – they have been absent from school due to illness related to the mould for around 130 days each last year.”

Katy said that the mould has destroyed all her furniture and beds, and the whole family is on a host of medication to ease respiratory and skin conditions.

She said: “There seems to be no end to this nightmare, I’m at the end of my tether and the situation is really affecting my and my kid’s mental health – I just don’t know what to do.”

In a statement, the local authority said it was committed to improving the way it tackles dampness/condensation and black mould within its housing stock.

It was looking at all outstanding complaints where black mould is a problem for tenants and taking action on a case by case basis to help tenants and deal with this problem. A dedicated staff team will be set up to manage this work. Staff re-training is taking place and comprehensive information will be provided to all tenants by March.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing and building services, added: "We are determined that we take action to ensure that this issue is tackled effectively in Fife.

"I am working closely with the housing service to move this forward and I am certain that we can improve the living condition of our tenants who are living with dampness and condensation. Everyone in Fife has the right to live in decent, dry and affordable housing and I am determined that this should be the case for tenants affected by this problem.