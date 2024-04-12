Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She visited the site of the new Leven station recently. Work is ongoing at sites all along the line, including at both stations and on infrastructure to help expand the active travel network being delivered alongside the railway project.

Both new stations will offer car parking spaces with provision for electric vehicle charging, accessible spaces and cycle storage as well as interchange options for onward travel on public transport and direct links to local footpaths and cycle routes.

Once complete, the Scottish Government-funded £116m rail link will see a new six-mile double-tracked line with two stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge reconnect local people to the railway after a gap of 55 years.

Wendy Chamberlain MP with Network Rail's Joe Mulvenna at the new Leven station (Pic: Network Rail)

Mrs Chamberlain said: “I was delighted to return to the rail link site and to see the progress that has been made since my previous visit in October 2022.

“The progress that has been made in those 18 months is astonishing and the site has been completely transformed to what is now an operational railway station with the supporting infrastructure – car park, access roads and electric vehicle charging all nearing completion.

“The railway will connect local people to employment and education opportunities outwith the immediate area but the line will also bring people into the area for social and leisure purposes, support tourism businesses and boost the local economy.

“I really enjoyed my time on site with the project team and look forward to returning in the near future to join in the celebratory events that will mark this long campaigned for line, becoming a reality for the local community.”