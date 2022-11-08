From left: Mutch, Claire Smith, David Torrance, and Bella the guide dog

The law gives assistance dog owners the right to access businesses and services without discrimination.

But, according to the guide dog charity, 76 per cent of assistance dog owners have been refused access to a restaurant, shop or taxi at some point because of their dog.

The SNP MSP visited Boots with , Claire Smith, Guide Dogs Scotland Kirkcaldy area spokesperson, and her guide dog Bella to speak with store manager, Ruth Mutch, as part of High Street Heroes Day.

Clair said that she faces discrimination on a daily basis because there is a distinct lack of education among shop staff.

She said: “Because I don’t look blind a lot of people say that I don’t need a guide dog. I don’t wear the stereotypical dark glasses and most people just assume that I’m training Bella.

“To deny someone with a guide dog access to a shop is discrimination and if they don’t we have to challenge them why - would these businesses deny access to someone in a wheelchair?

“Sometimes when I’m with my kids I can get very anxious when visiting a shop that I’ve never been to before as I worry if I’m going to be challenged or not.”