MSP call for more spending on mental health in Fife

A Fife politician has called on NHS Fife to consider greater spending on mental health services, claiming that the health board’s investment into adult services has been cut by a fifth in recent years.

But Willie Rennie’s claim was rejected by health bosses who said spending on mental health services is higher than ever before.

The North East Fife MSP cited the most recent figures published by Public Health Scotland which he said showed that NHS Fife spent £34.8 million on adult psychiatry services in 2023-24, a drop in real terms of almost 20% from the £43.4 million it deployed in 2021/22. This represented the lowest level of spending since 2017-18.

Mr Rennie said spending on all mental health services by the health board is also lower than the Scottish average, representing only 8.5% of NHS Fife’s budget, but 9% across the country. It is also considerably lower than health boards such as Tayside and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which both spending more than ten percent of their budgets on mental health services.

Willie Rennie MSP called for more investment for mental health services (Pic: WOKANDAPIX/Pixabay)

And the most recent quarterly statistics show that NHS Fife was still below the target for psychological therapies waiting times - 80.3% of patients were seen within 18 weeks which is significantly below the Scottish Government’s target of 90%.

Mr Rennie said: “While there has been some progress in waiting times in Fife, many people are still going too long without being seen by vital mental health services. Without quick access to care, those in need can see their lives and work disrupted. Therefore the sharp real-terms cuts to parts of the mental health budget over recent years are concerning.

“Health service budgets are stretched and resources need to be managed carefully, but mental health care should be afforded equal consideration to physical health. I would like to see NHS Fife commit to restoring mental health spending and to fully assessing whether the current level of funding matches the needs of people in Fife.”

In response, a spokesperson from the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership said: "While there are considerable financial challenges for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, spending on mental health services is higher than ever before.

"We spent more than £82.5 m overall on mental health services in 2023/24, an increase from £68.2m in 2022/23, and recognise the importance of continuing to target resources to our mental health services to ensure people in the Kingdom have access to high quality mental health care and treatment.

"We are also committed to ensuring timely access to our psychology services and to improving our performance against this standard. We are determined to minimise the length of time people in Fife wait for evidence-based psychological therapies and continue to work towards delivering the Scottish Government’s ambition that 90 per cent of individuals will be seen with 18 weeks of referral.

"We are focused on making real, lasting improvements across all areas of mental health care. "