MSP calls for Scottish Government action over two unfit for purpose Fife health centres

A call has been made to the Scottish Government to honour its long-term commitment to deliver new health centres in Lochgelly and Kincardine as it announces funding for projects outwith Fife.

Last week it confirmed plans to replace Monklands Hospital in NHS Lanarkshire, the Belford Hospital in NHS Highland, and a new eye pavilion in NHS Lothian - but nothing for the two crumbling buildings in Fife.

Now, Alex Rowley, MSP for Mid Fife and Scotland, has called on the Holyrood Government to honour its pledge to provide facilities fit for purpose.

Lochgelly was first promised a new facility in 2011 before £13m in funding was kicked into the long grass in August 2023, sparking a backlash from the community and politicians. Over 130 people attended a public meeting where staff at the David Street facility described it as “awful” and “not fit for purpose.”

How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look - if the Scottish Government coughs up the funding

The issue has been raised at the Scottish Parliament several times, and now Mr Rowley has written Neil Gray MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care to highlight the need for funding.

He said that the health projects announced last week was “an opportunity for the Scottish Government to finally deliver on the long overdue facilities for the communities of Lochgelly and Kincardine.”

Mr Rowley said: “Communities in Fife have been promised these new centres for years now and NHS Fife have been working with communities to plan these appropriately, so it is disappointing that the Scottish Government has still not delivered on its part of these projects.

“The current health centres, which NHS Fife has stated no longer meet the needs of local populations due to their age and condition, create a significant barrier not only to the delivery of healthcare services in Fife but also in the ability to recruit and retain GPs in an area already experiencing issues with GP access.

“Now that funding has been made available specifically for the delivery of NHS capital projects, this is an opportunity for the Scottish Government to finally deliver on the long overdue facilities for the communities of Lochgelly and Kincardine.

“That is why I have written to the Health Secretary – given the repeated commitments to both facilities that have been given by MSPs and ministers, it is only right that these communities know when they will be allocated funding.”