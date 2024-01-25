Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Annabelle Ewing MSP is to ask her for a meeting to secure a detailed timeline for bringing the project back to the table.

NHS Fife promised to replace the David Street facility by 2019 - along with a similar project in Kincardine - but work never started, and it was kicked into the long grass after a decision by the Scottish Government to adopt a phased approach to capital expenditure meant the £13m project couldn't be delivered within planned timescales, with no further updates planned until 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That sparked a huge backlash locally, and Michael Matheson, Health Secretary, came to see the state of the building for himself. The issue hasn’t gone away since then, with Ms Ewing, SNP member for Cowdenbeath, pushing for clarity on the next steps.

How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look - if the Scottish Government coughs up the funding

She has now written to Ms Robison seeking a meeting, highlighting the “dire need” for a new medical centre in the town. The reply referred an ”investment pipeline” which would be set out in Spring - she has now written asking for specific timelines

Ms Ewing added: “A new medical centre for Lochgelly is long overdue and I am urging the DFM to ensure that it is treated as a priority. To that end, I am seeking a meeting with her to ensure that she has all the relevant information.”