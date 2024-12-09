MSP’s Fife Coastal Path walk boosts funds for local charity

A Fife MSP’s fundraising walk with her team along part of Fife Coastal Path has boosted a local charity.

Leven and Largos MSP, Jenny Gilruth, met with Homelands Trust manager, Helen Lawrenson, to present a cheque this week for £300, as a result of their efforts.

Her constituency team made a four-hour trek along a stretch of the path featuring Elie Chain Walk, to reach Lower Largo in October. She chose Homelands Trust for its outstanding contribution to the local community and efforts to improve the lives of individuals affected by disability, life limiting conditions and mobility issues.

Ms Gilruth said: “Jan and the team at the Homelands Trust provide a lifeline for locals through their range of activities at the drop-in centre and accessible disability holiday lodges, while also promoting local tourism.

Helen Lawrenson (left), Kitty Walker and Jenny Gilruth MSP (right) (Pic: Submitted)

“They are instrumental to the running of this facility, and I am grateful for their continued efforts to support many of my constituents living in the local area. I am delighted that our fundraising efforts this year will support Homelands in continuing the excellent work they carry out locally, for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Helen Lawrenson, Homelands manager, added: “This will help us purchase and maintain specialist equipment that our holiday guests need to ensure they have the best holiday that this beautiful part of Fife can offer.”

The Homelands Team and the MSP have collectively raised £4545 for the trust. Kitty Walker, long-time supporter, and volunteer at Homelands Trust-Fife, turned 70 at the end of October and chose to celebrate this significant birthday by doing an 18-day challenge on its MOTOmed exercise bike.Helen walked the Kiltwalk Edinburgh with her friend Mo Hutchison in September.