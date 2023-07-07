News you can trust since 1871
MSPs raises thousands for cancer research charity

A team of MSPs, including a Fife MSP, have raised £2600 for Cancer Research UK after taking part in the Race for Life event in Aberdeen.
By Callum McCormack
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP, took part alongside Jackie Dunbar, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, and Gillian Martin, Aberdeenshire East MSP. They were joined by the trio’s staff members and friends, Zoe Hisbent, Gillian Ward, and Tessa Franklin.

Mr Torrance said: “We had a great time taking part in Race for Life and I had the honour of being joined by my Sassy Saltires SNP colleagues Jackie Dunbar and Gillian Martin as well as members of our staff. I want to thank everyone who donated to our fundraiser and helped us reach this amazing amount of cash – together we can help to end this horrible disease.”

Race for Life was first held in 1994 and more than 10 million participants have raised over £940 million over the course of the last 30 years.

From left to right, Tessa Franklin, Gillian Martin MSP, Jackie Dunbar MSP, Gillian Ward, Zoe Hisbent, and David Torrance MSP. (Pic: SubmittedFrom left to right, Tessa Franklin, Gillian Martin MSP, Jackie Dunbar MSP, Gillian Ward, Zoe Hisbent, and David Torrance MSP. (Pic: Submitted
