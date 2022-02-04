MTV are looking for Edinburgh people to take part in series two of Catfish UK, here’s how to sign up

Presenter Oobah Butler

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

A catfish is someone who lures a person into a relationship by adopting a fictional online persona, a trend that’s becoming increasingly common in a world where many romantic relationships and friendships start via apps and websites.

Whether someone is worried that they’re in love or have become friends with a catfish, or would like to come clean to the person they’re catfishing, Viacom Studios UK reckon they can help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A spokesperson says, “​I’m excited to say that we are now casting for Series 2 of MTV’s Catfish UK and we are looking for people to apply from Edinburgh. ​

“Each episode brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet. They've supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time.

“​We’re looking for couples and friends who have never met up in person or even seen each other on video chat. Whether they want to finally meet their online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, we would love to hear from them.​”

​Presented by ​Julie Adenuga​ and​ Oobah Butler​, Catfish UK is a spin of from the US series Catfish: The TV Show, a reality-based documentary​ based on the 2010 film Catfish

To register your interest to take part in the series, you must be aged 18+. Apply here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.