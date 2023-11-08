A much-loved Fife chippy is celebrating after been recognised as a finalist in a brand new national fish and chip shop award.

Anstruther Fish Bar is in the running in for the Peter Hill Award which was launched by leading UK food manufacturer, Middleton Foods, in memory of its late CEO, Peter Hill, to reflect his passion for his beloved fish and chip industry.

The winner and runner-up will be announced on Thursday (November 9) with the top prize package worth £10,000 including £1000 of Middleton Foods stock; the design of their ‘own label’ bespoke batter mix, plus training and places on a fish frying course.

Walker Murray, owner of the north-east Fife chippy, said: “We’re delighted and very proud to be named as one of the finalists - a truly special Award, and we’re extremely grateful to receive such fantastic recognition from those in our fabulous fish and chip industry.”

Walker Murray, owner of the Anstruther Fish Bar (Pic: Submitted)