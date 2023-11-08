Much-loved Anstruther Fish Bar shortlisted for new UK-wide award
Anstruther Fish Bar is in the running in for the Peter Hill Award which was launched by leading UK food manufacturer, Middleton Foods, in memory of its late CEO, Peter Hill, to reflect his passion for his beloved fish and chip industry.
The winner and runner-up will be announced on Thursday (November 9) with the top prize package worth £10,000 including £1000 of Middleton Foods stock; the design of their ‘own label’ bespoke batter mix, plus training and places on a fish frying course.
Walker Murray, owner of the north-east Fife chippy, said: “We’re delighted and very proud to be named as one of the finalists - a truly special Award, and we’re extremely grateful to receive such fantastic recognition from those in our fabulous fish and chip industry.”
Ryan Baker, sales manager, Middleton Foods added: “Peter loved the industry so much and was always keen to support and nurture new talent in the trade he adored. The award recognises newcomers to the industry, encourages new talent, promotes quality and excellence and allows us to give something back to the trade.”