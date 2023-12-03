Renowned bookshop, J & G Innes Ltd will be closing its doors for the final time on December 31. It confirmed the news on its website, adding: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support. We couldn't have lasted for 144 years with out you. We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024.”

The shop on the corner of Church Street and South Street is one of the most distinctive in the university town with its ornate branding for the St Andrews Citizen newspaper which was founded by the family and is now part of the Fife Free Press Group of titles published by National World. The Citizen’s name remains carved into the exterior of the building to this day.