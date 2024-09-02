Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife community has paid tribute to a shopkeeper who is retiring after 40 years during which time he never took a day off.

Mohammed Tariq ran Tariq Licenced Grocer in Anderson Drive, Leslie, along with his wife Shahnaz, and both became integral parts of the community, and much loved figures to several generations of locals. He took over the running of the shop in 1983-84 and decided to call time at the weekend, and enjoy his retirement.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “We would like to share our sincere gratitude for the people of Leslie. It has been a long journey together; during this tenure, we have been able to proudly serve the community for over 40 years. It has been a joy getting to know all our customers through a number of generations. Now a chapter is set to close as we embark on retirement” His last day behind the counter was on Saturday, and the shop will be now taken on by new owners.

Tributes have poured in to two community pages on Facebook with everyone wishing him a long and happy retirement.

Mohammed and Shahnaz Tariq outside their store in Leslie (Pic: Submitted)

Ben Beveridge wrote: “You have been an integral part of the Leslie community for such a long time and I am very grateful for your amazing and welcoming customer service. You will be sorely missed - thank you for all the great memories growing up

Sandra Kerr added: “I remember when Mr & Mrs Tariq (mum & dad) moved into the old co-op in Anderson Drive. You have served the community well so have a great retirement as you deserve it

Shirley McKenzie described the couple as “the nicest people ever who work so so hard” and ,

Michelle Anderson said: “Happy retirement to you both. I remember coming into the shop when I was young and have loved coming to the sho . You both have been part of the community for many years and will now be sadly missed. Now it's your time to go relax and enjoy your retirement.”

His son, Eamon, added: “He has grown to know many generations of customers and they all love him.”