Multibank project launched by Gordon Brown and Amazon hits milestone donating goods to families in need

A ground-breaking project launched in Kirkcaldy to help families in need has now delivered 2.5million donated goods to over 120,000 families across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Hoose project started in the Lang Toun when Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and MP for Kirkcaldy, found a new way of getting surplus goods from the distribution giant’s Dunfermline warehouse to local families.

In just three years, it has gone on to support five Multibanks across the UK, and its latest landmark will be marked with a special event in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown will be joined at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus by John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon - the man who agreed to launch the first trial in the Kingdom.

Simon McMahon (Amazon), Gordon Brown and Pauline Buchan (The Cottage Family Centre) load a van of goods donated to the Multibank. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The pioneering charity has since made a profound impact on many families, with its UK total now standing at five million products being given out.

Mr Brown has now called on more companies to join the Multibank coalition and donate their surplus to meet the growing needs of families across Scotland.

He said: “The Multibank model benefits us all because we receive and then donate hundreds of thousands of surplus products that might otherwise go to waste. We are tackling pollution and alleviating the effects of poverty by creating a new, cost effective, solution that sustains both the planet and childhood opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Multibanks are not just about meeting needs but offering hope that families struggling to get by can have a better life and in particular as we prepare for Christmas, we want Multibanks to put a smile on every child’s face.”

He also paid tribute to the team at the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy - of which he is patron - who led the project from day one, and all the agencies and businesses who have made donations.

“ Their support is essential to help this operation continue and I call on more businesses, big and small, to join our coalition and help us in this important initiative,” he added.

The Cottage Family Centre built a network of almost 1000 local charity partners and care professionals, including social workers, teachers and midwives, who collect and redistribute these brand-new products to people unable to afford essentials like toiletries, baby products, cleaning goods and bedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social return on investment study has shown that for every £1 invested in the project, it creates £5.96 of social value. As a result of the project, 90 per cent of parents reported reduced debt, 83 per cent witnessed a positive impact on their child’s self-esteem while over half - 55 per cent - reported that the donated products helped them avoid a crisis situation.

The Multibank initiative’s original goal was to help 13,000 families in Fife, but it has since expanded to Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth.

Since launching in January 2022, The Big House Multibank has donated over 2.5 million surplus products, distributing more than 215,000 orders to more than 120,000 unique families in Scotland. It has also opened satellite hubs in Dundee and Perth & Kinross.

Mr Boumphrey hailed the “incredibly rewarding” project and added: “This milestone demonstrates the extraordinary impact we can achieve when businesses, charities, and visionary leaders like Gordon Brown unite for a common cause

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am incredibly proud of as we work together to build a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at The Cottage Family Centre, has been involved since day one, and hailed the difference it has made on people’s lives as “simply incredible.”