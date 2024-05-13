Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a very special day for one local family as its youngest members were christened in the last christening on board Anstruther’s Mersey class lifeboat last weekend – 31 years after their mum was the first.

Four-year-old Zander and Fletcher Macnamara, 19 months, were christened in a ceremony on the Kingdom of Fife in the town’s harbour on Saturday, May 4.

Their dad, Martin Macnamara, is a crew member at the town’s RNLI station.

Mum Lindzi Tarvit, was the first youngster to be christened aboard the Mersey alongside her twin brother Liam in 1993.

Zander and Fletcher Macnamara were the last youngsters to be christened on board Anstruther's Mersey class lifeboat The Kingdom of Fife. Their mum, Lindzi Tarvit, was the first to be christened on the same boat alongside her twin brother Liam. (Pic: Submitted)

Martin explained: “With Lindzi and her twin brother, Liam, the first to be christened aboard the Mersey it was really special to have our boys as the last.

"We had arranged to christen Zander in April 2020 when he was seven months old, but the first Covid lockdown put an end to that.

"When Fletcher came along, and as the Mersey approaches the end of her service in Anstruther, we thought it fitting to bring it full circle.”

Mum, dad and sons were joined for the ceremony by other family members, as well as some of Martin’s RNLI crewmates.

The Mersey class all weather lifeboat is coming to the end of its service life in the East Neuk following the recent arrival of a new Shannon class lifeboat for the station.