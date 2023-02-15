Kath Duncan is one of the most important Scots, but few people know about her life as a prominent political activist and social justice campaigner.

She spent a few years in Kirkcaldy as a teacher at the East School - now Glebe Park - after the First World War. She wed fellow teacher, Sandy Duncan, in 1923, and moved to London a few months later where her activism came to the fore.

The mural is being created by London-based artist Boudicca Collins as part of a planned Kath Duncan Lighthouse which aims to be the UK's first working class, social justice, civil rights archive and community hub.

Artists Boudicca Collins and Emma Barney start work on the Kath Duncan mural in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

She was joined this week by Raymond Wooldford who wrote a biography, ‘The Last Queen Of Scotland’ about her, and a play based on her incredible life which saw her jailed twice between the wars for her activism.

He pinpointed Kath’s time here as a pivotal moment in her life.

“As a school teacher in Kirkcaldy she was reading and writing letters for men who were coming back from the frontline during the first world war. That really shaped her politics.

“She was formidable and this is why I say she is the most important female civil rights activist of all, because between the wars she was one of the leaders of every major campaign; the activism for the suffragettes, her friendship with the Churchills and Clement Atlee, her involvement with the Spanish Civil War, union activism, the General Strike and anti-facism.”

Boudicca Collins and Emma Barney start work on the mural (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The mural is based on one which celebrates one of her finest moments when she led 30,000 people on a march from Deptford on the gas works on Old Kent Road, London, against high charges for the poor.

In honour of her Kirkcaldy links, it will feature people who have helped to shape this town, including Adam Smith, Gordon Brown and many more.

The work runs until February 20, and the mural will be officially unveiled on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The proposed lighthouse will celebrate and chronicle the working class history and inspire a new generation of community activism and engagement.

And it plans to use the most up to date technology - even turning local people into avatars to tell the story of Kath, and their own stories. It will be a place that people can use for training, meetings, fundraising, and campaigns.

A film, ‘Liberty – Kath Duncan has also had its premiere in London. The true, untold story of the struggle for civil rights uses old film newsreels, recreations, and interviews including John White 103 years young, the only man known alive who witnessed activism in Duncan's lifetime