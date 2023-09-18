Murder mystery: new group launches Kirkcaldy walk to solve a whodunnit in park

Watch more videos on Shots!

A brand new Kirkcaldy-based organisation called Crime Masters, is hosting a murder mystery walk where you can take part and see if you can solve the case. It takes place in Beveridge Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 1:30pm. To book a space, visit facebook.com/crimemastersfife, or email [email protected].

Crime Masters is the brainchild of Susan Jeynes, who lives in the Lang Toun. She is a fan of murder mysteries, and came up with the idea of organising some for local residents.

She said: “I really enjoy watching and reading murder mysteries, and I also love doing escape rooms. These walks will combine elements of both. People will be provided with information about the murder and the suspects, and will have the opportunity to gather more evidence themselves. They can then try to work out the logical solution, and figure out who did it.”

Participants at the murder mystery staged as part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival (Pic: Submitted)

Crime Masters staged its first murder mystery as part of the recent Kirkcaldy Walking Festival and it went down a treat with all who attended.

‘Murder in the Dark’ is a repeat of the initial walk in which The body of a local councillor has been found in the park. He was a hugely unpopular man - and the suspects are many. People taking part can look for clues, interpret evidence, and help the police to solve the murder!.