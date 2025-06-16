Murder mystery walk returns to Kirkcaldy park for amateur sleuths to find killer of councillor

A popular murder mystery walk is returning to Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

On the back of three sell-out events in the Lang Toun, Crime Masters is staging its first event of 2025 on Monday, June 30, at 7:00pm.

Susan Jeynes founded the Lang Toun based business in September 2023, and this will be her seventh murder mystery that in town. She has also staged events in Cupar.

Amateur sleuths will be told the body of a local councillor has been found in the park. He was a hugely unpopular man, and the suspects are many. Chief Inspector Whippet and Sergeant Mitchell will take you on a walk around the park, showing you key locations relevant to the crime.

Join Susan Jeynes on her murder mystery walk in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Your task is to look for clues, interpret evidence, and help the police to solve the murder! To book, visit www.facebook.com/crimemastersfife.

This is a great opportunity for people to test out their logic and powers of deduction.