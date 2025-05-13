Music, food, and creativity at Fife’s first ever Afro-Caribbean Summer Festival

Fife is set to host its first Afro-Caribbean Summer Festival.

The event takes place on July 5 at The Glen, Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline and promises to be a “joyful celebration of culture, community, and connection.”

Running from 11:00am to 6:00pm, it is free to attend and brings together the rich heritage, music, food, and creativity of African and Caribbean cultures right in the heart of Scotland.

Organised by local social entrepreneur Temitope Ajayi-Salami, the festival was born out of a desire to create a space where diverse cultures are not just celebrated but shared with the wider community in a meaningful way.

“This is more than just a festival,” said Temitope. ““It is a way to bring people together, to celebrate identity,and to build cultural bridges through food, music, art, and community spirit. We want people from all backgrounds to come, experience something new, and feel welcome.”

Highlights will include authentic African and Caribbean food and drinks, live music and traditional dance performances, drumming sessions, cultural workshops, and games, creative stalls from local black-owned businesses. It will also have a kids’ corner with fun activities and surprises, and appearances from community groups and special guests, including representatives from Police Scotland who will bring interactive equipment for children to explore.