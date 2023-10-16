Music fundraiser Rock the Rovers raises over £3000 for chosen charities
Rock the Rovers, which took place at Styx in Kirkcaldy in August, saw people come together and enjoy an afternoon and evening of music while helping good causes at the same time.
Although it first began as a fundraiser for Raith Rovers back in 2005, the popular music event has been raising vital cash to help many other charities over the years.
Those to benefit from this year’s event, sharing the £3100 pot are Andys Man Club, The Butterfly Trust and Parkinsons Fife. Some of the money will also go to the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.
The gig featured seven bands playing throughout the day. They were Slipstream, Colourful Noise, Rewind, The Columbos, State of Emergency, Charles Wood and Albo and Steph.
Gavin Quinn, organiser of the fundraiser, was delighted that this year’s event was another success. He said: “I would like to thank all the sponsors this year – James Coutts Driving School; Fife’s Finest SC; Styx; L+M Plumbing and Heating; Styx Glenrothes; Judy and George and Rovers Down South. I also want to thank Alan Ramsey, John MacDonald, Kenny McAlpine, Tracy and Marge from Fife’s Finest and Dot, the Raith Rovers fans rep, for all their help.”
Gavin also thanked those who donated prizes for the day, as well as Mike Keddie and Kieron Murdoch from Styx and their staff for all their support.
He continued: “All the bands were magnificent all day in entertaining those in attendance, and I would like to thank every single one of those who came along on the day. Some have been coming since the very first gig in 2005. Without them the fundraising gig wouldn’t be the success it has been over the years. Since that first gig when it was part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign to help save the football club we have raised about £100,000 for over 60 good causes plus the football club.”
Gavin’s already looking ahead to next year’s event with the date set for Sunday, August 25, 2024 at Styx in Victoria Road. Tickets will be on sale in the new year with The Cookie Jar Foundation; Trust in Fife; Crohn’s and Colitis UK, the Kings Live Lounge and Raith Rovers FC chosen to benefit from the fundraising in 2024.