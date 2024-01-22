Music makers of all ages set to take to the stage as Fife Festival of Music returns for its 42nd year

Musicians of all ages and abilities are set to come together and make music at one of the Kingdom’s biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fife Festival of Music is back for its 42nd year in 2024, with its fortnight long programme of events set to start on Tuesday, January 30.

Organisers are excited to open the festival’s doors once again and welcoming musicians and audience members of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they are extremely excited to be able to have performers back on stage at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre this year following its refurbishment.

Kirkcaldy High School String Assemble play at last year's Fife Festival of Music. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The festival aims to encourage musicians of all ages in every branch of choral and instrumental activity to perform in public, by offering a programme of competitive and non-competitive sessions in a celebration of performing music.

Over the two weeks, there will be sessions running at The Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline and at St Bryce Kirk and the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

There are sessions – competitive and non-competitive – for solo, duet, ensemble, school and community classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All sessions are open to the public with parents, carers, friends and music lovers all welcome to come and join the audience. A small admission charge applies, but all are welcome.

Bell Baxter Wind Band play at Fife Festival of Music in 2023. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Graeme Wilson, chairman of Fife Festival of Music, said: "It is with great pleasure that the committee of Fife Festival of Music brings to fruition its plans for 2024. We will welcome performers to platforms in The Vine Conference Centre, Dunfermline, and in Kirkcaldy at St Bryce Kirk and the recently reopened Adam Smith Theatre.

"The refurbishment there will be of great interest to those who knew the building before its period of closure.

“Our welcome is extended to all supporters – audience members, families, friends, teachers – as well as to the professional adjudicators who join us to offer comment, praise and support to the musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music brings joy to so many and provides health and wellbeing options across the range of humanity.

Young members of Madras Folk Group play at St Bryce Kirk. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"It is a privilege for Fife Festival of Music to host performers of all types and at all stages of learning and development, and it is a pleasure to welcome listeners to enjoy these live sounds and presentations.”

This year’s festival will conclude on Friday, February 9 with the Young Musician 2024 contest in the Adam Smith Theatre.

Having returned for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 last January, organisers are delighted to have the event back in full swing once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A registered charity, the festival relies on the support of the Fife community, businesses and organisations to ensure it can continue to run as it has over the last four decades.

The committee say that without this support it would not be possible to offer such opportunities to musicians from across the Kingdom.

Graeme continued: “The festival enjoys support from so many people, individuals and organisations. Sponsors, donors and advertisers are vital to our work and we thank all who contribute financially and as volunteers.

"Without a sound financial basis, the festival could not operate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several ways in which members of the public can show their support for the festival, including by attending sessions as an audience member; becoming a Friend of the Festival and by making a purchase at the festival shop.