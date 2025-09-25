Musician Cammy Barnes performs at Poppyscotland's 'national uplift' ahead of annual fundraising appeal

Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes performed as 2.1 million poppies began their journey to the four corners of the country this week.

The occasion marked Poppyscotland’s ‘National Uplift’ ahead of the charity’s 2025 Scottish Poppy Appeal – the country’s largest fundraising campaign which takes place annually in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday in November.

Cammy, who hails from Methil, performed tracks Tiree Sun, Caledonia and Whiskey Roll to staff on his visit to Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory.

The musician previously showed his support for the charity when he took to the stage in May as part of a special VE Day commemoration concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Cammy, who has enjoyed success with multiple singles charting in the UK Top 20 and number one entries on the Singer-Songwriter and Country/Alt iTunes Charts, was delighted to be asked to be a part of this key milestone in this year’s charity appeal.

He said: “It was a pleasure to be at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory today to witness the 2.1 million iconic four-petalled Scottish poppies being loaded on to the lorry and begin their journey. It’s a momentous occasion for Poppyscotland that marks the start of what, I have no doubt, will be another hugely successful appeal.

“The poppy is our national symbol of Remembrance, and I urge people across Scotland to donate to the charity and wear their poppy with pride and show the Armed Forces community that their service is appreciated.”

Richard Todd, National Poppy Appeal Manager for Scotland, said: “The national uplift marks the culmination of a year of hard work by our veterans at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory and means our biggest fundraiser is just around the corner.

“Every single penny raised helps us to continue our vital work supporting the Armed Forces community by providing mental health support, financial support, and the other essential welfare services that make a life-changing difference to those who have given so much for all of us.”

The Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, which employs a team of 36 Armed Forces veterans with a range of disabilities, was set up by Lady Haig – wife of Field Marshall Earl Haig – in 1926. Today, the team of disabled and vulnerable ex-service men and women manufacture tens of thousands of wreaths, Remembrance symbols and long-stem poppies each year. Between them the staff have seen service in every military campaign since the early 1970s.

To donate to Poppyscotland, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give.