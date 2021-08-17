Rock the Rovers started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the club – and it has donated thousands to the team, as well as many good causes and charities.

This year will be the 14th gig, and while it might be a smaller event this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, organiser Gavin Quinn is still hoping for a good turnout of music lovers and Rovers fans alike at Styx Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 29 from 2.00 to 7.00pm.

The proceeds will be going to the children’s ward at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and the Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

Billy Reekie is one of the singers performing at Rock the Rovers in Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 29. Pic: George McLuskie.

Gavin said: “Hopefully we can raise a good amount for the children’s ward and the Rovers, which are both great causes.

"The reason I decided to organise it once again this year is mainly to get people back in to venues to see live music again after the pandemic.

"Rock the Rovers was held every year since 2005 but I stopped after the 13th gig as numbers that came along had dwindled for whatever reason, and it was to to give everyone a break.

Pictured at the launch event for Rock the Rovers 13 in 2018: Back Row MARK WILSON (Gentlemen Jackals), SCOTT THOMSON (Gentlemen Jackals), BILLY WILSON (Fife’s Finest SC), ANDY MILL (Raith Rovers Director), ALI WALLACE (Fife’s Finest SC), GAVIN QUINN (Fife’s Finest SC), KIERON MURDOCH (Styx). Front Row KYLE BENEDICTUS and IAIN DAVIDSON. Pic: Eddie Doig. Pic: Eddie Doig

“We have five acts/performers at this year’s event – they are: Kirkcaldy rock band State of Emergency, Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Billy Reekie, Dunfermline Singing duo Charles Wood & Albo, Jimi Hendrix tribute band Fire and Fife singer David Stevens (Dov and the Whereabouts).

"They mostly, apart from Billy, have all played at the gig before in some form or another.

"They were all more than happy to get involved when I asked as it's not only for Rock the Rovers, but they are all desperate to play live gigs again.”

Gavin continued: “I am hoping it will be a success even if it’s smaller than in years gone by. Hopefully we will get a decent crowd along.”

He added: “If this year’s event is a success and everyone enjoys the day, then we plan to do a bigger gig next year.”

Tickets, priced £10, are available from Styx Kirkcaldy, Fife’s Finest SC or online at Skiddle.com.

