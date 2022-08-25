My Beach Your Beach: New campaign calls on daytrippers to look after Fife’s beaches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal comes from Keep Scotland Beautiful as it teams up with ScotRail for the My Beach Your Beach campaign, which launched this week.

It aims to encourage everyone to take small actions to protect the sand and sea.

Last year, ScotRail displayed campaign materials on the west coast with information at key stations to remind people to take their litter home or bin it, to bag and bin dog poo, and to enjoy their visits to the beach.

The beach campaign is ,launched at Kinghorn Station

Those messages will now be displayed at Kinghorn station

Paul Wallace, Keep Scotland Beautiful’s campaigns manager said: “Every year thousands of day trippers take a train to Fife and visit its stunning beaches.

“Now with the support of Scotrail our successful My Beach Your Beach campaign will raise awareness of what actions people can take to play their part in protecting the sand and sea they choose to visit before they arrive.

“We all want people to value and care for the beaches they visit this summer.

“The new banners and messaging will play a large part in encouraging people to leave the beach they chose to visit cleaner than they found it – which we know from our recent survey 82% of visitors want to do.”

The My Beach, Your Beach campaign, has been running since 2018, encouraging everyone to take better care of the beach.

It is funded by the Scottish Government and supported by SEPA.