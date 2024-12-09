Donny on stage as the Pharoah (Pic: Tristram Kenton) and with superfan Susan Broadfoot from Methil

Superfan Susan Broadfoot from Methil has fulfilled her Puppy Love dream by meeting Joseph star Donny Osmond in Edinburgh.

Putting it all down to luck, Susan teamed up with some other Osmond fans to wait by the stage door at the Edinburgh Playhouse on dress rehearsal day this week hoping to meet their hero Donny who was beginning a season as Pharaoh in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

This new touring production direct from the London Palladium stars Adam Pilipe as Joseph and Christina Bianco as the Narrator. The show is not new to Donny though as he played over 2000 performances in the title role and later starred in the 1999 movie version alongside Joan Collins and Richard Attenborough.

Susan told us after waiting over five and a half hours in near-freezing Edinburgh with Mandy and Linda her moment did come, and Donny took time to talk to each individually, so they had their ‘Donny moment’.

Being a superfan since her teens she has now met all the Osmond brothers individually, previously meeting Jimmy at the 70th anniversary show at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh. She has booked several nights in various seats at the Playhouse and already has seen the show twice in this, the first week. Susan told us Donny comes on in the second half to great applause but ensures the main focus is on the lead - “he enhanced the show but didn’t steal the show.”

For the teen Susan, it was an instant attraction saving up for his single The Twelve Of Never released in 1973 and the first record she ever bought. When she met Donny this week, he gave her a hug and burst into song, and it was the Twelve Of Never giving this lifelong fan her ultimate Donny moment.

> Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is at Edinburgh Playhouse until December 29.