Mystery Fife man scoops £10,000 a month for a year in lottery

A Fife man known only as Mr H has scooped a lottery prize of £10,000 a month for a year – without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man, who is a painter and decorator, won his life-changing prize by matching the five main numbers in the ‘Set For Life’ draw on Thursday October 10.

He plans to buy a new car with his winnings.

Mr. H chose his lucky numbers via a Lucky Dip selection, and played Set For Life through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

“After a few simple clicks he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a year - one thing is for sure, it’ll be a year that he’ll never forget.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.”

Set For Life is a new draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year to £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

The National Lottery celebrates its 25th birthday on November 19.