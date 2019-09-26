Mystery over cyclist seriously hurt in Fife crash

Police have appealed for help to identify a cyclist left seriously injured in a road crash this morning.

The incident happened on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road around 6:45 am.

The collision with a white Volkswagen Crafter van occurred about half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath crossroads.

You may also be interested in:

Renowned chef to open new restaurant in Fife

Cyclist in hospital after van collision

Boss of collapsed care firm blames ‘biggest joke’ Fife CouncilThe cyclist was left with serious injuries and is being treated at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Police said he was a man, possibly in his 40s-50s, six feet tall with brown, balding hair. He is of slim to medium build.

They believe he may have links to the Perth area, but his identity remains unknown.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to the public to help us identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 462 of September 26.