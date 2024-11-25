National accolade for student who overcame major challenges after move from Nepal

A student in Fife is celebrating after landing a top award.

Beauty student Sumi Bhandari was honoured with the Student of the Year Award at the College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

Sumi, who overcame significant challenges after moving from Nepal to Scotland while eight months pregnant and without knowing English, has been recognised for fostering community connections and encouraging others to gain new skills and confidence.

Excelling in her own studies at Fife College, Sumi has also, through various volunteering roles, become a source of inspiration and empowerment for other women, particularly through the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA). The NRNA supports Nepali individuals in 86 countries, representing their interests, concerns and commitments.

While volunteering with the NRNA, Sumi has supported many different women, but mainly those who have been victims of domestic abuse. She has also worked with the Fife Nepali Community (FNC) Women’s Group. Becoming president of the community initiative, Sumi has used her role with the FNC to encourage other women, especially those staying at home, to consider going to college to learn new skills.

Sumi said: “Winning the Student of the Year Award feels absolutely incredible. It’s a recognition of all the effort and dedication I’ve put into my studies, and I’m so grateful for the support of my tutors.

“I’m especially proud to be part of Fife College, which offers unique opportunities like the advanced beauty course. I hope my achievement inspires others to pursue their passions and take advantage of the amazing courses available."

Sumi’s win was the crowning achievement of the night for Fife College, which had been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s CDN Awards which celebrate the talent and innovation demonstrated by Scotland’s colleges, their staff and their learners.

The college was highly commended in the Skills Development Award category for its pioneering work in establishing counselling services to support mental health within the community. It also earned a commendation in the Digital Learning Award category for its Innovative Healthcare Pathways project, which leverages 360-degree digital learning to broaden career opportunities within the NHS.

Jim Metcalfe, principal, was delighted with the accolades and recognition.

He said: “Sumi’s journey is truly inspiring, demonstrating the incredible results that can be achieved with hard work, courage, and a strong commitment to helping others. Winning the prestigious Student of the Year Award at the CDN Awards is a well-earned recognition of her dedication to both her studies and her community. We are immensely proud of Sumi, who embodies the community spirit and values we encourage in all our students here at Fife College.

“We are also delighted to have been highly commended in the Skills Development Award category for our impactful work in counselling and mental health support. Additionally, being commended in the Digital Learning Award category highlights how we are leveraging technology to provide our students with the best start in their healthcare careers.

“Congratulations to Sumi for her outstanding achievement and to all Fife College staff and students whose hard work continues to inspire us every day.”