A dedicated Fifer who chairs a charity is line for a national award.

Graham Geddes, Headway North East Fife chairperson, has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year by leading brain injury charity Headway UK in their Annual Awards.

Graham, from Newburgh, set up volunteer-led branch in September last year, to provide information, support and companionship to brain injury survivors across the St Andrews and wider North East Fife area. He started out as a volunteer at Headway Perth and Kinross and was inspired to set up the North East Fife branch after noticing a gap in available and accessible support in the area.

Graham was put forward by two members, Karen Wallace and Donalda Annan.

Graham Geddes (Pic: Submitted)

Karen said: “Graham has our branch at heart in every way possible. From providing information, planning sessions and activities, and raising the branch’s profile to supporting more people affected by brain injury in the area - nothing is too much trouble for him.

“He has made me realise much more is possible with help and guidance, and I’m slowly coming out of my shell thanks to his hard work and understanding.”

Donalda said: “Graham welcomed me with open arms and didn’t overwhelm me or ask questions about how I sustained my head injury. I have memory loss and Graham doesn’t rush me - he lets me speak at my own pace. He has a way of putting people at ease, and that makes him perfect for our chairperson.

“He has done amazingly well at setting up Headway North East Fife and ensuring there is a service for survivors like myself in the area.”

Graham Geddes (left) with Luke Griggs, Jim Leishman, Roy Verner (Headway North East Fife Treasurer) and Maria Burnett (Network Support Coordinator for Scotland at Headway UK)

Graham said he was honoured to be nominated.

He added: “I was really shocked when I heard I was a finalist! It really means a lot to me. I’m deeply proud of the work Headway North East Fife does for brain injury survivors in the area. I couldn’t do what I do without our amazing committee and members- I’m so thankful to know and work alongside each and every one of them.” The winners will be announced on Friday, December 12 at The Royal Lancaster in London.