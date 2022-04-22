The campaign’s focus was on charities and groups who provide food and support young people, or charities supporting young people to manage mental health.

Established in 2003, Fife Young Carers works with and for young carers across Fife, up to the age of 25, to support their emotional, physical and educational needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has secured a £5000 grant to help support the mental health of its young carers. Pic: Pixabay.

Kirstie Howell, service manager at Fife Young Carers, said: “Young carers have been placed under enormous pressure during the pandemic and for many, lockdowns and school closures had a very disruptive effect on routines and education.