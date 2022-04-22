The campaign’s focus was on charities and groups who provide food and support young people, or charities supporting young people to manage mental health.
Established in 2003, Fife Young Carers works with and for young carers across Fife, up to the age of 25, to support their emotional, physical and educational needs.
Kirstie Howell, service manager at Fife Young Carers, said: “Young carers have been placed under enormous pressure during the pandemic and for many, lockdowns and school closures had a very disruptive effect on routines and education.
“This funding support will enable out young carers to improve their own mental health which will allow them to better engage with their own positive destinations which in turn will ensure they become positive, contributing members of their community.”