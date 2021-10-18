National Surfing Champion demo promotes better use of renewable energy

The reigning and three-time Scottish National Surfing Champion told reporters on West Sand’s Beach, Fife, how Scottish wind has shaped his career, and encouraged the nation to join the fight against climate change.

Mark’s love of surfing began in Scotland where he visited the windy beaches of Thurso, close to his family home.

The Scottish beaches were the perfect spot for him to start his surfing journey as Scotland is consistently one of the windiest places in the UK.

Mark said: “Whilst some may complain about the Scottish weather, for me it’s been a blessing. Harnessing the power of Scottish wind has not only propelled my surfing career but it is a huge thrill riding the surf off the Scottish coast.

“Scotland is not only a great location for surfing but it’s brilliant for wind farms too. As one of the windiest parts of the UK it has the capability of generating thousands of megawatts of clean energy.

"From West Sands Beach, where we are now, we are only a stone’s throw away from one of the UK’s world-leading engineering zones for renewable energy; Energy Park Fife and Methil Offshore Wind Farm.

“That’s why I’m encouraging everyone to get a smart meter installed – so we can make better use of energy generated by the wind.”

Smart meters are designed to help Brits use more of the nation’s renewable energy sources, including wind and sunshine, to power our homes.

