Nature trail scooter scheme restarts after 18 month hiatus

The scooters are free to use.

During this time Kinross-shire Partnership, which oversees the scheme took, the opportunity to upgrade the trail scooters.

The scooters are a great way to bring people closer to nature. They have a 25 miles range and can travel four miles an hour, allowing access for all to enjoy the 13-mile Loch Leven Heritage Trail – a circular track around the beautiful Loch Leven National Nature Reserve.

Much of the nature reserve is managed by Nature Scot and is internationally renowned for the number of different bird species that visit throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its 13-mile route, this easy access trail passes through a whole variety of different wildlife habitats and offers some spectacular vistas of Loch Leven and the Lomond Hills.

Archie Hipwell, chair of Kinross-shire Partnership, said: “For the past 10 years, the Kinross-shire Partnership has sponsored free use of trail scooters seven days per week, for use by locals and visitors alike, from Loch Leven's Larder and more recently RSPB Loch Leven. It’s a wonderful scheme that enables access for all and allows families and friends to participate in outings and have time together enjoying fresh air and nature, particularly important now, more than ever, for both health and wellbeing.

“The partnership is indebted to the local community and variety of partners without whom the scheme would not operate. First and foremost to the staff at Loch Leven’s Larder and RSPB but also to John at Loch Leven Cycles who kindly does weekly checks on them.”

The scooters are available seven days a week to anyone with mobility issues and are free of charge.

A minimum £10 donation from users is suggested, and these donations go directly towards the annual running costs, which are around £600 per scooter.