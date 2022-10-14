As lead singer of Nazareth, his unmistakable vocals powered the band to a string of hit singles in the 1970s, that, in turn, paved the way for a career that endured for 45 years.

Ill health prompted his retiral from the rigours of touring and recording, but the band continues to tour and record under the leadership of sole remaining founder member, bassist Pete Agnew, with McCafferty’s blessing.

On calling time on his own role as front man, he explained: “ "if you can't do the job you shouldn't be there — Nazareth's too big for that.”

Nazareth prepare for their world tour in "The Sinclair Arms" pub Dunfermline. Dan McCafferty and Pete Agnew, founder members, rehearsing in the pub. (Pic: Kenny Smith/TSPL)

But for many fans, McCafferty’s voice defined the sound of Nazareth - a band which started out kicking against the rule of covers only in the ballrooms of Dunfermline, made their way to London, and honed their act with Roger Glover, bass player with Rainbow, at the helm as producer.

And, just like Blackmore’s band, they knew how to rock and still curate songs that made the playlists.

Broken Down Angel remains as radio-friendly and fresh today as it did back in 1973, ditto Holy Roller or Turn On Your Receiver.

Pete Agnew, Dan McCafferty, Darrell Sweet and Manny Charlton - the original Nazareth line-up pictured in 1975.

They were also the first band I saw live, igniting a lifelong passion for gigs. It was 1979, I was 15, and found myself up in the Gods at the Usher Hall to see Nazareth on their ‘No Mean City’ tour

That gig caught them at the end of their chart years - May The Sunshine, from memory, was a minor hit - but they were still a must-see live band over the decades that followed as they played everywhere across Europe and into Russia.

Half of Fife seemed packed into the Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh for a belter of a concert, while their 40th anniversary gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline was simply magnificent - the very definition of a triumphant homecoming in front of 2000 fans.

It was a reminder of just how good they were, and what a great singer he was.

No flash, a little chat, microphone placed diagonally across his front, he simply sang. A working man who was a master of his craft.

The year 2013 saw McCafferty leave the stage through ill health but there was one final bow.

Fittingly, it came in his home town as Nazareth and fellow west Fifers, Big Country, teamed up for Legends of Rock - a short-lived music event at East End Park, Dunfermline in 2015.

New frontman Carl Sentance did the gig, but left the spotlight for the encore everyone wanted - McCafferty back behind the mic.

There’s a moment in every gig which defines the night - a snapshot you retain long after the stage lights have dimmed.

For me, it was McCafferty with his arm round Pete Agnew, belting out ‘Broken Down Angel’ for the very, very last time.

It’s ironic that those lungs which powered a sound akin to a 747 jet engine should ultimately let him down with the onset of COPD drawing his days on stage to an end.

