He makes his debut on the station with a two-hour show on Friday which is Local Radio Day.

The initiative aims to mark broadcasters’ contribution to their communities - from supporting local bands to promoting events, and giving groups a platform to promote themselves.

Mr Hanvey’s debut is packed with content, with the focus very much on Kirkcaldy - past and present.

Neale Hanvey in the K107 studio

The Alba MP will recall his own youthful days growing up in the Lang Toun, what a typical Saturday felt like back then - and playing some of the songs which those memories bring back.

His show features contributions from, and interviews with Lynne Scott of local charity Nourish; Imam Mansoor Mahmood of Kirkcaldy Central Mosque; Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press and Charlie Reid from The Proclaimers.

Mr Hanvey’s show airs at 4:00pm, and forms part of the day-long programme put together by the station which is run by a host of volunteers on air and behind the scenes.

It kicks-off at 10:00am with Alex Airnes and features numerous interviews from the likes of Love Oor Lang Toun - the new group set to up lead the town centre’s transformation after lockdown - Scotland Loves Local, Linton Lane Centre, the Mercat Shopping Centre, David Torrance MSP and a number of other local businesses and organisations.

There will also be a focus on local bands throughout the day - Mr Hanvey will be showcasing some local acts during his show, with “Local Radio Play on Local Radio Day” also featuring local talent and some scheduled acoustic performances.

The station will also be reaching out via social media to ask that “whatever the place you love in our area, we want to know about it?” - and it is looking for your favourite place.

More details are at www.k107fm.co.uk

